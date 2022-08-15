WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Inyo County in south central California... Southwestern Nye County in south central Nevada... * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain south of Furnace Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 190 and Daylight Pass Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Furnace Creek and Texas Springs Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather