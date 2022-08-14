WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 746 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MST\/100 AM PDT for portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather