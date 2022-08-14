WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 607 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST\/745 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... At 607 PM MST \/607 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Lake Havasu and Vidal Junction Areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Highway 62 and US-95 will be impacted in southeastern San Bernardino County. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Alamo Lake, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Earp, Big River and Vidal Junction. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather