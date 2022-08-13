WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

356 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES...

The heaviest rain has moved out of the warned area. Flash Flooding

is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures and avoid driving through any remaining

standing water.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM PDT Monday for portions

of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Imperial County

This includes the following highways...

CA Route 78 between mile markers 58 and 67.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

