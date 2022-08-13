WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 232 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES... At 232 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cima, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road, Nipton, Cima Road, KelBaker Road, and Kelso Cima Road. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 176. MRMS indicates that 1.5 to 2.0 inches of rain have fallen in the Mojave Preserve, with additional rainfall falling in the higher terrain in the southern portion of the warning. This precipitation is expected to flow down into the lower-lying areas in the warning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather