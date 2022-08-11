WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1137 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch for lower elevation portions of northwest

Arizona, southeast California, and southern Nevada has been

cancelled. However, any thunderstorms that do form through the

remainder of the week will be capable of heavy rainfall, though

coverage should be rather isolated.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

The Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and Nevada,

including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Northwest

Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Eastern

Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Sheep Range, Southern

Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHAT...Slow moving thunderstorms forming in the mountainous

terrain may produce heavy downpours and flash flooding.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes

and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

