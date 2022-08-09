WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

442 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN BERNARDINO AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM PDT Wednesday for

portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather