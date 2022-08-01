WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

519 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced

heavy rain across from Yucca Valley to Twentynine Palms. While the

majority of the heavy rain has moved east of Twentynine Palms,

runoff from washes south of State Route 62 may be continuing to run

and resulting in flooding. Flash Flooding continues to be possible

in these areas.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and reports from local officials.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and State

Route 62.

Heavy rainfall has ended and only light to moderate rainfall is

expected for the rest of the hour. If this continue, we will be

allowing the Flash Flood Warning to expire.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

