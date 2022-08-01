WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Morongo Basin. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen per radar estimates and local officials have reported flood impacts along State Route 62 as well as several secondary roads north and south. Thunderstorms continue to develop in the area and could continue or worsen flooding in the area over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and reports from local law enforcement. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and primary and secondary roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, and along the State Route 62 corridor between Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. Flooding has been reported at Sunfair Road near State Route 62, but several secondary roads south of 62 are also likely seeing flowing water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather