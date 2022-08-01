WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

940 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast California and southern Nevada,

including the following areas, in southeast California, Death

Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens

Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Spring

Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Conditions continue to be favorable for flash flooding

overnight through Monday night. Chances are lesser during the

overnight hours but isolated heavy rainfall will continue to

be possible, especially for parts of Death Valley and other

areas that have already seen extensive rainfall. Another

round of scattered thunderstorms is expected on Monday

afternoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following

areas, Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County.

