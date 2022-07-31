WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona... Southeastern Inyo County in south central California... San Bernardino County in southern California... Central Clark County in southern Nevada... * Until 300 PM MST \/300 PM PDT\/. * At 104 PM MST \/104 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Henderson, Boulder City, Jean, Primm, Searchlight, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Mountains Edge, Green Valley, Paradise, Blue Diamond, Spring Valley, The Strip, Sam Boyd Stadium, Cima, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, East Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PDT Sunday for portions of southeast California and southern Nevada. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... At 106 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Inyo County including Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Furnace Creek, Panamint Springs, Stovepipe Wells, Texas Springs Campground, Death Valley Junction, Highways 190, 127 and 178, and Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather