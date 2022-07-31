WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 345 PM PDT.

* At 1245 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Baker, Owl Canyon Campground, Afton

Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes,

Nebo Center and Lenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

