WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

407 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST/415 PM PDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Sunday/500 AM PDT

Sunday for a portion of northwest Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Western Imperial County in southeastern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 409 PM PDT, a dust channel was 9 miles south of Bombay Beach, or

11 miles east of Salton City, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 9 and 16.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 38 and 65.

Locations impacted include...

Salton City, Ocotillo, North Shore, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores,

Bombay Beach, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Fish Creek

Wash, Slab City, Coyote Wells, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Coolidge

Springs, Niland and Winona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 409 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Owl

Canyon Campground, or 13 miles north of Daggett, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar and surface observations.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees as well as power lines.

Blowing dust may reduce visibility on area roadways.

Barstow, Daggett, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Owl Canyon

Campground, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Lenwood and

Nebo Center.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 88.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 13.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Plumas

and southwestern Lassen Counties through 500 PM PDT...

At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Crescent Mills, or 13 miles north of Quincy, moving northwest at 10

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Prattville, Lake Almanor Country Club, Seneca, Lake Almanor

Peninsula, Crescent Mills, Lake Almanor, Hamilton Branch, Canyondam,

East Shore, Almanor, Indian Falls, Lake Almanor West, Paxton, Keddie,

Twain and Greenville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4030 12106 4026 12106 4026 12104 4023 12103

4022 12095 4019 12093 4018 12088 4008 12083

4000 12093 4018 12127 4032 12109

TIME...MOT...LOC 2310Z 133DEG 8KT 4012 12093

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

