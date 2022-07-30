WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 415 PM MST \/415 PM PDT\/. * At 105 PM MST \/105 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area between Vidal Junction and Park. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Parker Dam Road, Big River, Earp and Vidal Junction. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including a portion of San Bernardino County and portions of the Apple and El Dorado burn scars. * WHEN...Until 300 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 105 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Forest Falls, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village, Barton Flats Campground and Heart Bar Campground. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather