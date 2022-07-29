WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1225 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST\/130 AM PDT\/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE, SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES... At 1225 AM MST \/1225 AM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moved across the warned area within the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Bullhead City, Laughlin, Searchlight, Katherine Landing, Cima, Cal-Nev-Ari, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Big Bend Rec Area, Hole In The Wall Campground, Highway 95 And I-40, Mid Hills Campground, Cottonwood Cove Campground, Cottonwood Cove, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Mesquite Creek and Willow Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather