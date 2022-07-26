WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 544 PM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST\/745 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern California, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 745 PM MST \/745 PM PDT\/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 544 PM MST \/544 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather