WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 549 PM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 549 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Public reports of flooding on Goffs Rd near the US-95 junction in California. Elsewhere, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Laughlin, Searchlight, Cal-Nev-Ari, Cottonwood Cove Campground and Cottonwood Cove. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____