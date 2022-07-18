WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include... Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather