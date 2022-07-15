WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

547 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 546 PM PDT, Minor flooding is ongoing on Kelso Cima Road

and Kelbaker Road. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Kelso Cima and Kelbaker Roads is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kelso.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

