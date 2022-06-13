WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

447 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Gusty winds, some locally enhanced by downslope winds in the lee

of the mountains will continue to gradually subside this morning.

Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.

...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up 45 to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Locally reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

