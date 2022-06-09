WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

Issued by National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ

226 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN

NEVADA...SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA...AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA...

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through

Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In

California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229.In

Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and

466.

* TIMING...Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

