WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 223 AM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____