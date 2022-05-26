WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

157 PM PDT Thu May 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

