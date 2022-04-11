WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

224 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

West central Clark County in southern Nevada...

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 222 PM PDT, a dust channel was originating from Sandy Valley

and moving northeast toward the Las Vegas Valley, moving northeast

at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include... Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las

Vegas, Blue Diamond, GoodSprings and Sandy Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

