WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 1122 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 11.3 feet late Sunday evening with dry weather allowing into to continue to fall early this week. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather