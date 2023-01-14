WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

622 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Locally

stronger gusts over ridgetops and exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and

Northern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM this afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Locally

* WHERE...Del Norte County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

