WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

127 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest California,

including the following areas: Mendocino County, Lake County,

Trinity County, Southern Humboldt Interior, and Southwestern

Humboldt.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

