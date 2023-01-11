WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1055 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in

California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino

Interior zone.

.Recent guidance has lowered the Navarro's forecast peak river level

tonight to one foot below flood stage. Additional periods of

flooding remain possible this weekend, with the Navarro currently

forecast to just reach flood stage Friday evening, then again

Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

For the Navarro River including Navarro...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor

rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 645 PM PST.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible this evening and tonight, with

additional periods possible this weekend.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5

miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late this evening,

although is currently forecast to remain a foot below flood

stage. Flood stage may be reached Friday evening, as well as

Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather