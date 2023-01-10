WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Watch for the following rivers in California...

Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone.

For the Eel River...including Fernbridge, Scotia, Bridgeville, Fort

Seward, Miranda...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor

rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM PST.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding of the western

portions of Cannibal Island Road, Camp Weott Road, the Salt and

Old Rivers, and all adjacent low-lying areas. Flooding in these

areas is exaggerated when crest timing is coincident with high

tides and strong onshore winds, and for longer duration events.

Owners of livestock should consider taking appropriate action to

protect livestock.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Thursday evening.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

- At 241 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Poway,

Ramona, Del Mar, Valley Center and Fallbrook.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather