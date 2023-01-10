WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH HAS UPGRADED...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 11 inches with up to 22 inches possible on the higher

ridges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western and southern Siskiyou County, including parts

of Highway 89 at Snowman Summit, Interstate 5 at Black Butte

Summit, Highway 3 south out of Callahan including Sawyers Bar

Road, Tennant and the Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise and another winter

weather advisory has been issued to include this.

