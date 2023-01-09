WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

209 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

