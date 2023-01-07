WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

837 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX

BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

area, Southern Trinity.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the northern portions of the August

Complex burn scar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM PST this afternoon through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August

Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the

watch. Residents near the northern portions of the August Complex

burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure

to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex

burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

area, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino

Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and

Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

