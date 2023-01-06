WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Watch for the following rivers in California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino

Interior zone.

.Additional storm systems will impact the region over the next

several days with more rounds of moderate to heavy precipitation.

This will result in more chances for the Navarro River to

exceed Flood Stage.

For the Navarro River...including Navarro...flooding is possible.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this morning at 1115 AM PST.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5

miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

