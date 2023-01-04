WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

852 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX

BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area

creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more

heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the

August Complex burn scar.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August

Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the

watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex

burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure

to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex

burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern

Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern

Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE

SIX RIVERS LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE BURN SCAR IN EFFECT THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

rainfall are possible over the western and southern portions of

the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar. This includes the

Knob Fire burn scar.

area, Northern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Western and southern portions of

the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar is expected up to

and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Western and

southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn

scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to

stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding

and debris flows.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX

BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

rainfall continue to be possible over the western portions of the

River Complex burn scar.

area, Northern Trinity.

* WHEN...From 1 PM PST this afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the western portions of the River

watch. Residents near the Coffee Creek portions of the River

Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars.

rainfall over the western portions of the River Complex burn

scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

