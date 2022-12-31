WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Eureka CA

820 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northwest California,

including the following counties, in central California, Lake. In

northwest California, Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some

low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 820 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lakeport, Middletown, Clearlake, Seigler Springs, Ettawa

Springs, Loch Lomond, Adams, Konocti Bay, Hobergs, Forest

Lake, Whispering Pines, Mount Konocti, Glenhaven, Anderson

Springs, Soda Bay, Finley, North Lakeport, Hidden Valley

Lake, Kelseyville and Lower Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

