SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Eureka CA

640 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Humboldt

County through 730 PM PST...

At 638 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

7 miles southwest of Eureka, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor

objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eureka, Arcata, Maple Creek, McKinleyville, Blue Lake, Myrtletown,

Cutten, Fairhaven, Humboldt Hill, Freshwater, Kneeland, Pine Hills,

Bayview and Samoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4072 12426 4070 12427 4069 12423 4070 12421

4074 12423 4073 12425 4081 12418 4082 12416

4083 12409 4085 12408 4086 12415 4077 12422

4077 12423 4089 12415 4099 12394 4075 12379

4061 12431 4063 12432

TIME...MOT...LOC 0238Z 244DEG 20KT 4072 12427

WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

