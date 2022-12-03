WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 249 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches over 48 hours above 3000 ft, locally higher amounts on mountain tops. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches over 48 hours below 3000 ft. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on high mountain passes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather