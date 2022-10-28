WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1018 PM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern Lake.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior

and Southern Lake Counties.

