WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1037 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. WEDNESDAY... * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____