WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Eureka CA

1117 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY...

The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued

an Air Quality Alert which is in effect until noon Saturday.

The Campbell Fire within the Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains

active and will continue to produce smoke. Areas from near Burnt

Ranch to Hawkins Bar and Salyer will experience hazardous, persistent

heavy smoke throughout the day. The remainder of Northern Trinity

County will be under an Air Quality Advisory.

Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District

website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current Air Quality Alert.

...AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 107 to 112

degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 108 to

113 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills,

Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range 105 to 110

degrees.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Lower Sierra

foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County

desert.

* WHEN...Valid until 8 PM PDT Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, stay

out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures 105 to 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills.

