WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

121 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Hide tide is predicted to be

8.17 feet at the North Spit tide gauge near 11 PM this evening,

and tidal anomalies have been running up to 0.7 foot above

predicted values. Minor flooding is possible when tide levels

reach 8.8 feet.

* WHERE...Around Humboldt Bay, including King Salmon and possibly

into Jackson Ranch Road.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight PDT tonight.. .

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon is the most likely to observe

minor flooding around high tide tonight and Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

