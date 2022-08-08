WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Eureka CA

1221 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY FOR BURNT

RANCH, SALYER, AND HAWKINS BAR...

The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued

an Air Quality Alert for Burnt Ranch, Salyer, and Hawkins Bar in

effect until noon PDT Tuesday.

An alert indicates hazardous conditions for all groups. All people

should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors for any reason.

For more information, check the NCUAQD website.

FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please

visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District

website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather