WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

731 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northeastern

Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern

Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and

Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Lake County.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior,

Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior

Counties.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

