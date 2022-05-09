WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

939 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Some cold spots will get down low to mid 30s, but clouds will

keep temperatures above freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,

Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Del Norte Interior, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

