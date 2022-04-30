WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 PM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior,

Northern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino

Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern

Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and

Northern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

