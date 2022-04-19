WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

147 PM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte County, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt

Interior, and Southern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest over the higher

terrain and along the exposed coastal headlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

