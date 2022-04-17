WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

HARD FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

621 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 23. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior,

Northern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 30. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and

Southwestern Humboldt Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday.

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior,

Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will

result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday.

result.

