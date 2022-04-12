WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 318 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 28 to 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures ranging from 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 28 to 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHAT...Low temperatures ranging from 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather