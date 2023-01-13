CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

484 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-131200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 50 57 50 55 / 10 80 90 100

CAZ301-131200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 58 50 55 / 20 80 90 100

CAZ302-131200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 40 percent

chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 58 49 55 / 20 90 90 100

Merced 48 60 49 56 / 30 80 90 100

Chowchilla 49 60 49 55 / 40 80 80 100

Madera 49 60 49 55 / 30 70 80 100

Firebaugh 47 60 48 55 / 30 70 80 100

Mendota 48 60 49 55 / 30 70 80 100

CAZ303-131200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 60 49 55 / 40 80 90 100

Le Grand 50 60 49 55 / 40 80 90 100

CAZ304-131200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 60 48 56 / 10 50 70 90

Avenal 50 61 50 56 / 10 40 60 90

CAZ305-131200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 62 48 56 / 10 40 60 90

Five Points 47 61 48 56 / 20 50 70 90

NAS Lemoore 45 61 47 55 / 10 40 60 90

Kettleman City 48 63 50 57 / 10 30 60 80

CAZ306-131200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 60 48 54 / 20 60 70 100

Kingsburg 46 60 47 54 / 20 60 70 100

Sanger 47 61 47 54 / 30 70 80 100

Kerman 47 61 48 55 / 30 70 80 100

Caruthers 46 61 47 55 / 20 60 70 100

CAZ307-131200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 61 49 54 / 30 70 80 100

Fresno 48 61 49 54 / 30 70 80 100

CAZ308-131200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

49 to 55. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 54. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 54. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-131200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 63 45 58 / 10 30 50 90

Buttonwillow 45 64 45 58 / 10 20 40 80

CAZ310-131200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 61 45 56 / 10 30 50 90

Allensworth 44 62 45 57 / 10 30 50 90

Wasco 45 63 45 57 / 10 20 40 80

Delano 45 62 46 57 / 10 20 50 90

McFarland 45 63 46 57 / 10 20 40 80

Shafter 48 63 46 57 / 10 20 40 80

CAZ311-131200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 61 47 55 / 10 40 60 90

Hanford 45 61 48 56 / 20 40 70 90

Corcoran 45 61 46 55 / 10 30 60 90

CAZ312-131200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 61 47 54 / 20 60 80 100

Dinuba 47 61 47 54 / 20 60 70 100

Visalia 45 60 47 55 / 20 50 70 90

Exeter 48 61 47 55 / 20 50 60 90

Tulare 46 61 47 55 / 10 40 60 90

Lindsay 47 61 47 55 / 10 40 60 90

Porterville 48 61 47 55 / 10 30 50 90

CAZ313-131200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 65 49 58 / 10 10 40 80

CAZ314-131200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 65 48 58 / 10 10 30 70

CAZ315-131200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 62 47 56 / 10 20 50 90

CAZ316-131200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 66 46 59 / 0 10 30 80

Lamont 50 66 46 59 / 0 10 30 80

Mettler 51 65 45 59 / 0 10 30 70

CAZ317-131200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 56 44 48 / 40 80 90 100

CAZ318-131200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

with snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to

48. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 29 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 60 39 51 / 30 80 90 100

Bass Lake 40 54 37 45 / 30 80 80 100

CAZ319-131200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 60 49 52 / 30 70 80 100

Three Rivers 48 63 45 55 / 10 40 60 90

Springville 45 58 42 50 / 10 30 50 90

Tule River Reservation 50 62 47 55 / 10 30 50 90

CAZ320-131200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to

59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

with snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 48. Lows 29 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 57 46 48 / 30 70 80 100

CAZ321-131200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 50.

CAZ322-131200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 47. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 50 35 42 / 10 30 50 90

CAZ323-131200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain

late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 30 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 33. Lows

10 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 22 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 10 to 24. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 19 40 15 34 / 20 60 80 90

Wawona 38 51 35 43 / 30 70 80 100

Hetch Hetchy 43 53 40 46 / 30 80 90 100

CAZ324-131200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Lows 29 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 34 to

42. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 53 37 46 / 30 70 80 100

CAZ325-131200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 35 to

45. Lows 25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 24 to 32. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

CAZ326-131200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain

late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Lows 13 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs 19 to 31. Lows 9 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 38 26 31 / 20 60 70 90

CAZ327-131200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 32 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to

33. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 39 27 31 / 30 70 80 100

Shaver Lake 37 48 33 38 / 30 70 80 100

Lake Wishon 34 44 29 37 / 20 60 70 90

CAZ328-131200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 17. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature around 16. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 4 to 16. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 54 32 46 / 10 40 60 90

CAZ329-131200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 5900 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5200 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow with rain likely in the

morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 18 to 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 37 46 32 37 / 20 50 70 100

CAZ330-131200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 27 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 13 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

17 to 35. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 18. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 32 45 27 37 / 10 40 60 90

CAZ331-131200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Lows 23 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6100 feet. Highs

31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 53 29 45 / 10 20 40 90

CAZ332-131200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 45 36 38 / 10 10 40 80

Kernville 40 59 39 52 / 10 10 30 80

Lake Isabella 43 59 41 53 / 0 10 30 80

Weldon 43 58 41 52 / 0 10 30 80

CAZ333-131200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5900 feet. Near

steady temperature around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ334-131200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

Highs 38 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 53 41 47 / 0 10 30 80

Tehachapi 38 53 37 49 / 0 0 30 80

Twin Oaks 44 56 42 51 / 0 10 30 80

CAZ335-131200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 41 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 61 43 54 / 10 10 30 70

CAZ336-131200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow

likely. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 41. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 52 40 46 / 10 20 40 80

Frazier Park 35 55 34 48 / 10 10 30 80

CAZ337-131200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 56. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 58 41 57 / 0 0 10 70

Ridgecrest 37 58 38 58 / 0 0 10 70

CAZ338-131200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

48 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54.

Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

40 to 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 40 56 42 54 / 0 0 20 70

CAZ339-131200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 54 45 53 / 0 0 10 70

California City 38 56 40 56 / 0 0 20 70

Edwards AFB 35 57 40 56 / 0 0 10 70

Rosamond 36 58 40 56 / 0 0 20 70

