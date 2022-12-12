CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

433 FPUS56 KHNX 120701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-121200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 45 52 38 49 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ301-121200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely until early morning, then chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 52 35 51 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ302-121200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely through the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 52 32 51 / 90 20 0 0

Merced 41 53 32 51 / 80 20 0 0

Chowchilla 40 52 32 51 / 80 20 0 0

Madera 39 52 32 51 / 70 10 0 0

Firebaugh 40 53 32 51 / 80 20 0 0

Mendota 40 53 33 51 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ303-121200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 52 31 51 / 80 20 0 0

Le Grand 40 52 31 51 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ304-121200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then

slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 51 35 51 / 70 10 0 0

Avenal 42 50 38 50 / 60 20 0 0

CAZ305-121200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 52 35 52 / 70 10 0 0

Five Points 40 52 34 52 / 70 10 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 53 33 52 / 70 20 0 0

Kettleman City 42 52 37 51 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ306-121200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 52 33 51 / 70 20 0 0

Kingsburg 39 52 33 51 / 70 20 0 0

Sanger 38 52 32 51 / 70 20 0 0

Kerman 39 52 31 51 / 70 10 0 0

Caruthers 40 52 32 51 / 70 20 0 0

CAZ307-121200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 40 52 35 51 / 70 20 0 0

Fresno 40 52 35 51 / 70 20 0 0

CAZ308-121200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 52 32 51 / 90 20 0 0

Merced 41 53 32 51 / 80 20 0 0

Chowchilla 40 52 32 51 / 80 20 0 0

Madera 39 52 32 51 / 70 10 0 0

CAZ309-121200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 52 34 52 / 60 30 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 51 32 52 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ310-121200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to

36. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 52 33 52 / 60 30 0 0

Allensworth 39 52 34 52 / 60 30 0 0

Wasco 38 50 33 51 / 50 30 0 0

Delano 39 51 35 51 / 60 30 0 0

McFarland 38 50 35 51 / 60 30 0 0

Shafter 38 50 34 51 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ311-121200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 53 33 53 / 70 20 0 0

Hanford 41 53 33 53 / 70 20 0 0

Corcoran 40 53 33 53 / 60 40 0 0

CAZ312-121200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 39 52 33 51 / 70 20 0 0

Dinuba 38 52 32 51 / 60 20 0 0

Visalia 40 52 33 51 / 70 20 0 0

Exeter 39 52 35 51 / 60 30 0 0

Tulare 40 52 35 52 / 70 30 0 0

Lindsay 39 52 35 51 / 60 30 0 0

Porterville 40 51 36 51 / 50 40 0 0

CAZ313-121200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

52. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 48 37 49 / 40 40 0 0

CAZ314-121200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 50 38 51 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ315-121200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 39 50 35 51 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ316-121200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 38 50 35 51 / 40 30 0 0

Lamont 38 50 36 51 / 40 30 0 0

Mettler 37 49 35 50 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ317-121200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 44 29 43 / 60 20 0 0

CAZ318-121200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

evening. Chance of snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

21 to 29. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52.

Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 51. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 24 47 19 47 / 40 10 0 0

Bass Lake 24 40 20 41 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ319-121200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

rain in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature

around 40. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 50 35 48 / 60 20 0 0

Three Rivers 32 50 30 50 / 30 20 0 0

Springville 32 44 29 44 / 40 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 37 47 35 48 / 40 30 0 0

CAZ320-121200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain,

thunderstorms and snow in the evening. Chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 31 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 44 32 43 / 50 10 0 0

CAZ321-121200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight chance of rain

late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ322-121200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs 34 to 42. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

34 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 21 35 19 37 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ323-121200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Chance of

snow until early morning, then slight chance of snow late in the

night. Near steady temperature around 13. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 17 to 31. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 15. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 37.

Lows 11 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 26. Highs 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -2 27 -5 31 / 30 10 0 0

Wawona 20 39 18 40 / 30 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 24 41 22 43 / 50 10 0 0

CAZ324-121200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of snow through the night. Lows 19 to 27. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 26 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 20 41 17 44 / 40 10 0 0

CAZ325-121200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of snow through the night. Lows 20 to 28.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

Lows 26 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49. Lows

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

CAZ326-121200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the

evening, then slight chance of snow in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature around 11. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 29. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 13. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 36.

Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 24. Highs 22 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 9 25 7 27 / 40 10 0 0

CAZ327-121200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 13. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 29. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 31. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 36.

Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 12 25 11 26 / 30 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 19 32 17 33 / 40 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 14 30 13 32 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ328-121200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 5. Southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 9 to 23. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 12 to 26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 7.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 18 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

16.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 33. Lows

8 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 18 40 16 43 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ329-121200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow early in the evening. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 20. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46.

Lows 21 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow. Highs 30 to 44.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 18 30 17 31 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ330-121200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow early in the evening. Slight chance of

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature around 10. West

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 11 to 29. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 17 above

zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 14 to 32. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 21 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to 40.

Lows 9 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 11 30 9 32 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ331-121200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow early in the evening, then partly cloudy

late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 19. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 22 to 34. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 23. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 43.

Lows 19 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 13 38 11 40 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ332-121200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain, thunderstorms and snow early in the evening. Chance of rain

and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. West

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

31 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 29 22 31 / 40 30 0 0

Kernville 27 45 24 47 / 30 30 0 0

Lake Isabella 31 45 27 47 / 30 30 0 0

Weldon 31 45 28 47 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ333-121200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow early in the

evening. Slight chance of snow after midnight, then chance of

snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 50.

Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

CAZ334-121200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in

the evening. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the evening.

Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight, then chance of

snow and rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 34 28 37 / 40 40 0 0

Tehachapi 26 37 24 40 / 30 30 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 40 29 42 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ335-121200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with

chance of snow and rain late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

snow and slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 35 44 32 45 / 30 30 0 0

CAZ336-121200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

42. Highs 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 34 23 37 / 50 50 0 0

Frazier Park 22 37 19 40 / 40 50 0 0

CAZ337-121200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with slight chance

of rain and snow late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 49 30 49 / 20 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 50 27 51 / 10 20 0 0

CAZ338-121200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with slight chance

of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain in

the morning. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 46 30 47 / 20 40 0 0

CAZ339-121200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the

night. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 44 33 44 / 10 30 0 0

California City 32 48 27 48 / 20 40 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 48 26 48 / 10 40 0 0

Rosamond 31 49 27 49 / 20 40 0 0

